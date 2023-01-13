Suspect in custody, another wanted after a police chase involving stolen car crashes in Terrytown

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested one suspect after allegedly stealing a vehicle and causing a pursuit that ended in Terrytown Thursday afternoon.

Police say just after 3:30 p.m., they responded to a vehicle theft call on Manhattan Boulevard and LaPalco Boulevard. Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but were unsuccessful, which led to a vehicle pursuit.

Jefferson Parish PIO Jason Rivarde told FOX 8 that the pursuit extended into Plaquemines Parish and deputies witnessed the suspect disposing of the firearm out of the window. The gun was recovered and was discovered to be stolen from another parish.

The pursuit continued into the 400 block of Terry Parkway and one of the suspects crashed the vehicle into another vehicle. He fled on foot in Terrytown and was apprehended. The other suspect stole another vehicle and allegedly escaped into New Orleans.

This story is still developing.

