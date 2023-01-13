BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Ever Ramirez, 23, Andy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio, 27, and Dwayne Boutain, 15.

Triple homicide on Banks Street leaves 3 males dead, NOPD says
Triple homicide on Banks Street leaves 3 males dead, NOPD says

Several of the neighbors near the 3300 block of banks street say the sound of fireworks is not unheard of in that portion of Mid-City, but as the sound got louder Saturday night they quickly realized this was something different.

More: 3 shot dead on Banks Street in Mid-City, NOPD says

“Yeah it was around 11 o’clock. We were watching a movie and we heard a pretty indescribable sound,” said one neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

A nearby neighbor says he was sitting in his house when he realized bullets were coming through the walls.

FOX 8 was shown surveillance video off camera that showed a black truck coming to a stop at the intersection of S Rendon & Banks Street. At least two people were seen getting out. One them ran down the street while another could be seen taking a few steps before collapsing in the road. One of the neighbors is a doctor and says he tried to give the victims medical attention, but it was too late.

Others say the gun shots could be heard for several blocks down banks street and they believe that the suspects were shooting from a different vehicle.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances
Lizzo, Ed Sheeran, Ludacris, Wu-Tang among 2023 Jazz Fest performances
Shawn Megehee of Equality.
Multiple dead, widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near...
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
Mardi Gras krewes gain more clarity on what they need to keep their traditional routes
Mardi Gras krewes scramble to find additional security to return to traditional routes