Three killed on Banks Street, including 15-year-old, identified

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Three people killed in a shooting in Mid City New Orleans have been identified by the parish coroner.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. in the 3300 block of Banks Street near the corner of S. Rendon Street on Saturday, Jan. 7.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Ever Ramirez, 23, Andy Francisco Ramirez Ambrocio, 27, and Dwayne Boutain, 15.

Several of the neighbors near the 3300 block of banks street say the sound of fireworks is not unheard of in that portion of Mid-City, but as the sound got louder Saturday night they quickly realized this was something different.

“Yeah it was around 11 o’clock. We were watching a movie and we heard a pretty indescribable sound,” said one neighbor who did not wish to be identified.

A nearby neighbor says he was sitting in his house when he realized bullets were coming through the walls.

FOX 8 was shown surveillance video off camera that showed a black truck coming to a stop at the intersection of S Rendon & Banks Street. At least two people were seen getting out. One them ran down the street while another could be seen taking a few steps before collapsing in the road. One of the neighbors is a doctor and says he tried to give the victims medical attention, but it was too late.

Others say the gun shots could be heard for several blocks down banks street and they believe that the suspects were shooting from a different vehicle.

