BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two women wanted for stealing phones and wiping bank accounts clean, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with wire fraud and theft in the French Quarter. The NOPD requests assistance locating 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey.

The two suspects are known to offer rides or assistance to help charge victims’ phones in the French Quarter. Once they gain possession of the phone or any other property, they transfer large amounts of money to themselves through transfer apps and credit cards.

Multiple offenses occurred between April 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023.

Both suspects are known to operate in a blue Hyundai Kona and frequent the 200 block of Bourbon Street, Bourbon and St Ann Streets, Bourbon and Dumaine Streets, Bourbon and St Phillip Streets and St Ann and Dauphine Streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

NOPD searches for two women accused of stealing phones and wiping bank accounts
NOPD searches for two women accused of stealing phones and wiping bank accounts
NOLA firefighter work for hours to contain a fire over in the Lower Ninth Ward
Firefighters work hours to contain fire at a scrapyard in Lower Ninth Ward
Congressman Steve Scalise discusses his new job as House Majority Leader.
One-on-One: Scalise discusses new role as Majority Leader, priorities
Former clergyman, Keith Naquin faces two counts of first-degree rape for alleged attacks nearly...
Former Terrebonne clergyman faces two counts of first-degree rape
NOLA firefighter work for hours to contain a fire over in the Lower Ninth Ward
NOLA firefighter work for hours to contain a fire over in the Lower Ninth Ward