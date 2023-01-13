Two women wanted for stealing phones and wiping bank accounts clean, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two suspects are wanted in connection with wire fraud and theft in the French Quarter. The NOPD requests assistance locating 45-year-old Dionne Brown and 42-year-old Mia Massey.

The two suspects are known to offer rides or assistance to help charge victims’ phones in the French Quarter. Once they gain possession of the phone or any other property, they transfer large amounts of money to themselves through transfer apps and credit cards.

Multiple offenses occurred between April 1, 2022, and Jan. 13, 2023.

Both suspects are known to operate in a blue Hyundai Kona and frequent the 200 block of Bourbon Street, Bourbon and St Ann Streets, Bourbon and Dumaine Streets, Bourbon and St Phillip Streets and St Ann and Dauphine Streets.

Anyone with information about these incidents is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

