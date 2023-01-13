Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.

Officials say the woman woke up to thick black smoke in the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the kitchen on fire.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire. The rest of the home received smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the resident.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

