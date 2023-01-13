BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire

Fire generic
Fire generic(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An accidental fire was sparked after a woman says she was attempting to fry food and then fell asleep, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened on Friday, Jan. 13 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of Ozark Street near Winbourne Avenue.

Officials say the woman woke up to thick black smoke in the home.

Firefighters arrived to find the kitchen on fire.

Crews were able to quickly contain the fire. The rest of the home received smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross was called to the scene to help the resident.

BRPD, EMS, and Entergy also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Shawn Megehee of Equality.
6 confirmed dead; widespread damage across Alabama in tornado outbreak
Mardi Gras krewes gain more clarity on what they need to keep their traditional routes
Mardi Gras krewes scramble to find additional security to return to traditional routes
Suspect in custody, another wanted after a police chase involving stolen car crashes in Terrytown
Suspect in custody, another wanted after stolen car crashes following pursuit in Terrytown
Mardi Gras krewes gain more clarity on what they need to keep their traditional routes
Mardi Gras krewes gain more clarity on what they need to keep their traditional routes