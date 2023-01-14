BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: We end the weekend cold and dry-rain returns early next week

Bruce Cold tonight; warming trend begins tomorrow
Bruce Cold tonight; warming trend begins tomorrow(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will round out the weekend on a chilly note as lows dip back to freezing north tonight and lower 40s south. As Sunday progresses, we will see a return of warmer and more humid air from the Gulf. This warmer trend will continue into mid next week. That will usher in more clouds and rain chances starting next Tuesday through Thursday.

Sunday will be in the 60s, starting the warming trend.

By Monday, we will be well into the 70s with rain chances returning. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with an influx of moisture in the area.

A storm system moves in Wednesday after a warm and humid day in the low 80s. Storms may linger overnight through Thursday morning. Another cool down will come Friday behind this system, dropping us back into the 50s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say

Latest News

Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 14
Morning weather update for Saturday, Jan. 14
Temperatures this week
Cool and dry weekend ahead
Bruce's evening weather update for Jan. 13
Bruce's evening weather update for Jan. 13
Bruce: A dry holiday weekend is on the way
Bruce: The January chill is here but not for long