Bruce: We end the weekend cold and dry-rain returns early next week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We will round out the weekend on a chilly note as lows dip back to freezing north tonight and lower 40s south. As Sunday progresses, we will see a return of warmer and more humid air from the Gulf. This warmer trend will continue into mid next week. That will usher in more clouds and rain chances starting next Tuesday through Thursday.

Bruce: A cold start to Sunday with a mild warm-up midday. we start in the lower 30s north and lower 40s south. We warm to the lower 60s. Clouds and sun as we stay dry through Monday. pic.twitter.com/WsVXKIOnvi — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 14, 2023

Sunday will be in the 60s, starting the warming trend.

By Monday, we will be well into the 70s with rain chances returning. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with an influx of moisture in the area.

A storm system moves in Wednesday after a warm and humid day in the low 80s. Storms may linger overnight through Thursday morning. Another cool down will come Friday behind this system, dropping us back into the 50s.

