BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Carjacking victim dragged, cyclist shot in leg in New Orleans’ latest violent crimes

A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday...
A carjacking victim clinging to the vehicle's hood was dragged for half a block Friday afternoon (Jan. 13) in the 5600 block of Debore Drive in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A carjacking victim was dragged down a street and a man riding a bicycle was shot in the leg by a gunman in a passing car Friday (Jan. 13), in the latest manifestations of New Orleans’ wanton violent crime.

New Orleans police said unknown juveniles attempted the carjacking around 4:23 p.m. in the 5600 block of Debore Drive, in the Pontchartrain Park neighborhood.

According to police, a man was unloading items from his vehicle when the juvenile criminals got into his vehicle and drove off. Police said the victim grabbed onto the hood of the vehicle and was dragged for half a block before letting go and falling off.

The NOPD said the juveniles crashed the vehicle and the victim required medical treatment at the scene. No arrests were announced, so it is presumed the offenders fled, though police left the outcome of the incident unclear. The victim’s condition also was not disclosed.

New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his...
New Orleans police said a gunman in a car shot a cyclist in the right shin as he rode his bicycle in the 800 block of Fourth Street just before midnight Friday (Jan. 13).(Google Maps)

Several hours later, at 11:57 p.m., a cyclist was wounded by gunfire in the Irish Channel neighborhood.

Police said the 49-year-old victim was riding his bike northbound on Fourth Street. He told police a gray vehicle drove alongside and an unknown gunman in the passenger seat fired a shot that struck him in the right shin. The gunman and vehicle fled and the victim was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD did not disclose the shooting victim’s condition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say

Latest News

NOPD searches for two women accused of stealing phones and wiping bank accounts
NOPD searches for two women accused of stealing phones and wiping bank accounts
NOLA firefighter work for hours to contain a fire over in the Lower Ninth Ward
Firefighters work hours to contain fire at a scrapyard in Lower Ninth Ward
Congressman Steve Scalise discusses his new job as House Majority Leader.
One-on-One: Scalise discusses new role as Majority Leader, priorities
Former clergyman, Keith Naquin faces two counts of first-degree rape for alleged attacks nearly...
Former Terrebonne clergyman faces two counts of first-degree rape