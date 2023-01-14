Cool and dry weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This weekend we stay chilly with sunshine.

Highs will be in the mid 50s on Saturday. Overnight into Sunday we will see low 30s on the North Shore and low 40s on the South Shore. Sunday will be in the 60s, starting the warming trend.

By Monday we will be well into the 70s with rain chances returning. Showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with an influx of moisture in the area.

A storm system moves in Wednesday after a warm and humid day in the low 80s. Storms may linger overnight through Thursday morning. Another cool down will come Friday behind this system, dropping us back into the 50s.

