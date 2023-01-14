Firefighters work hours to contain fire at a scrapyard in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters worked for hours to contain a massive fire in the Lower Ninth Ward Friday afternoon (Jan. 13).

It happened at a recycling facility after 5 p.m. in the 4800 block of Florida Avenue. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Black smoke was seen across the city, traveling into the Westbank.

This story is developing.

