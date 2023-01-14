Former Terrebonne clergyman faces two counts of first-degree rape

TERREBONNE PARISH (WVUE) - A former clergyman faces two counts of first-degree rape for alleged attacks nearly 30 years ago.

Terrebonne Parish deputies began investigating Keith Allen Naquin following complaints by at least two victims who said he raped them in 1994.

Naquin worked as a clergy member at a Montegut area church. Detectives arrested him at his home Thursday (Jan. 12).

They say Naquin admitted to knowing the victims but denied the allegations.

He’s currently out on a $200,000 bond.

