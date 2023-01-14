BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

‘Just keep going’: Community helps celebrate woman’s 100th birthday

Tenna McElhaney Williams celebrated her 100th birthday this week in Mississippi. (Source: WDAM)
By Trey Howard and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A Mississippi woman is celebrating her 100th birthday this week.

Tenna McElhaney Williams is turning 100 years old and according to WDAM, she has been a staple in the community.

Williams worked for McElhaney Plumbing from 1941 to 1997, before going to work for the city of Hattiesburg.

Williams retired in 2018.

When asked for her secret to longevity, she said it is best to stay active.

“If you are old and you don’t have a target for the day, you’re just going to decline,” Williams said. “Just keep going. Just say in the morning, ‘I can do anything.’”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say

Latest News

Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Family remembers worker killed while clearing storm debris: ‘He worked hard’
Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury
Authorities say a worker in Georgia was killed during storm cleanup this week.
Georgia working dies doing storm cleanup
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow