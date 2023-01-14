A Kenner mother arrested after her young son died of a Fentanyl overdose

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner mother is accused of murder after her young son died of a Fentanyl overdose. On New Year’s Eve, the toddler was found dead inside his home.

Sandra Callero says it was around 11 a.m. New Year’s Eve when she heard the commotion from her granddaughter Alexis Callero.

“She came running out of her room, screaming my baby’s dead, my baby’s dead,” Sandra Callero said.

Alexis’ 20-month-old son, Leo, wasn’t breathing.

Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of East Louisiana State Street in Kenner. They administered CPR, but they say it was too late.

Little Leo was pronounced dead.

“I couldn’t believe it. The thoughts that came were what. How did this happen,” Sandra Callero said.

Capt. Michael Cunningham says a toxicology report revealed a significant amount of Fentanyl in the toddler’s body.

“We obtained a search warrant for the residence there. In the bedroom where the child slept, we found small amounts of narcotics. It was cocaine, heroin and the small amounts tested positive for Fentanyl,” said Cunningham.

Police arrested Alexis Callero and booked her with second-degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. It’s still unclear how the toddler ingested Fentanyl.

Callero’s grandmother says she knew Alexis had an addiction. She says Alexis has a mental illness and repeatedly tried to get help but couldn’t.

“For the last or seven years off and on, she successfully got clean for a couple of years, but she slipped again. Despite trying, desperately trying and knowing this was a problem. I think she was self-medicating with the drugs and as I said, she wasn’t careless with the drugs.”

Police say detectives found cocaine and heroin inside the room where they slept. Sandra Callero says DCSF took three kids from Alexis back in 2015. But she says Leo was well taken care of, and everyone pitched in to help raise the child.

Kenner police continue to investigate, and the mother remains locked up.

