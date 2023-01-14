BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Man from ‘90 Day Fiance’ on most wanted list arrested, US Marshals say

Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida,...
Michael Anthony Baltimore, who appeared on "90 Day Fiance," has been arrested in Florida, according to U.S. Marshals.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIE, Fla. (CNN) - A barber who appeared in several episodes of the TLC reality show “90 Day Fiance” has been arrested in Florida.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 44-year-old Michael Anthony Baltimore was added to its most wanted list after being accused of killing a man in May 2021 at a barbershop in Pennsylvania.

On Friday, federal law enforcement said Baltimore was arrested in Davie after he took off from a bar after a disturbance involving a weapon.

Authorities said they used a fingerprint scanner to confirm Baltimore’s identity after he gave them a fake name and three fake identification cards were found inside his vehicle.

According to law enforcement, Baltimore is currently being held at a Florida jail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? Here’s where to get one without going to New Orleans East
Looking for a Dong Phuong king cake? See the map of king cake vendors for 2023
Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
We’re getting answers from medical experts on what might have caused the terrifying situation...
Damar Hamlin addresses Bills teammates via Facetime after breathing tube removed
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law

Latest News

Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues
Congressman Steve Scalise discusses his new job as House Majority Leader.
One-on-One: Scalise discusses new role as Majority Leader, priorities
Former clergyman, Keith Naquin faces two counts of first-degree rape for alleged attacks nearly...
Former Terrebonne clergyman faces two counts of first-degree rape
A Kenner mother is accused of murder after her young son died of a Fentanyl overdose
A Kenner mother arrested after her young son died of a Fentanyl overdose