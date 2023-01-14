BBB Accredited Business
Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

A man with a child in his vehicle was shot Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on Elysian Fields Avenue...
A man with a child in his vehicle was shot Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on Elysian Fields Avenue near Marais Street in the Seventh Ward, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man ran his vehicle onto the neutral ground Saturday (Jan. 14) after he reportedly was shot while driving on Elysian Fields Avenue.

Initial reports from New Orleans police indicated the victim had an infant in his vehicle when he was wounded, but the child was not reported injured in the shooting or subsequent crash.

The age and condition of the shooting victim were not immediately disclosed by the NOPD, nor did the department say whether any suspect had been identified.

The shooting was reported around 11:38 a.m., after the car crashed on Elysian Fields between Marais and Urquhart streets in the Seventh Ward.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

