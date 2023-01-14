BBB Accredited Business
Woman shot Saturday on Desire Street in Bywater

A woman was shot Saturday (Jan. 14) in the 1400 block of Desire Street in the Bywater...
A woman was shot Saturday (Jan. 14) in the 1400 block of Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was shot Saturday afternoon on Desire Street in the Bywater neighborhood, New Orleans police said.

The NOPD provided few details of the shooting, but said it was reported at 12:15 p.m. Initial reports said a woman in her 60s was struck and was rushed to University Medical Center by a relative.

The location of the shooting later was reported as the 1400 block of Desire Street. It was unclear if the victim was shot while driving in a vehicle, or if she was driven only after being hit by gunfire.

The NOPD provided no information on the woman’s condition. She was the second shooting victim reported within a span of roughly 40 minutes early Saturday.

Man with child in vehicle shot on Elysian Fields Avenue, NOPD says

