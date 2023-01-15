BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Warming trend is here with rain chances returning mid-week

Bruce: Warmer temps and clouds to end the holiday weekend
Bruce: Warmer temps and clouds to end the holiday weekend(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold weekend, the warming trend is underway this evening through mid next week. Tonight lows will fall into the 49-52° range north and mid 50s south.

Tomorrow highs will hit the 70° mark and near 80° by Wednesday. Expect the humidity to return with a chance for spotty showers.

A chance for severe weather moves into the region on Wednesday. Temperatures during the day will reach into the low 80s with plenty of humidity. Storms will be possible late in the evening overnight through Thursday morning. Some storms may be severe, with the North Shore included in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday evening.

After this system and the associated cold front move through, our highs will fall back into the 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s by the end of the week.

