Bruce: Warming trend is here with rain chances returning mid-week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a cold weekend, the warming trend is underway this evening through mid next week. Tonight lows will fall into the 49-52° range north and mid 50s south.

The warm up has begun as winds shift more southerly bringing in warmer & more moist air from the Gulf. Nice now , but clouds increase later tonight through Monday with a stray passing shower. High Monday hits the 70° mark. Higher rain chance late Wednesday into Thursday morning. pic.twitter.com/77fmBt3vMc — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 15, 2023

Tomorrow highs will hit the 70° mark and near 80° by Wednesday. Expect the humidity to return with a chance for spotty showers.

A chance for severe weather moves into the region on Wednesday. Temperatures during the day will reach into the low 80s with plenty of humidity. Storms will be possible late in the evening overnight through Thursday morning. Some storms may be severe, with the North Shore included in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday evening.

After this system and the associated cold front move through, our highs will fall back into the 50s, with lows in the 30s and 40s by the end of the week.

