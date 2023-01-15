BBB Accredited Business
Guard attacked at Orleans juvenile center, key card stolen in detainee’s failed escape attempt

A corrections officer was attacked and had a key card stolen during an escape attempt Thursday...
A corrections officer was attacked and had a key card stolen during an escape attempt Thursday (Jan. 12) by an adult male detained at New Orleans' Juvenile Justice Intervention Center, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An adult inmate housed at the city’s Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape the detention center, New Orleans police said Sunday (Jan. 15).

The offender’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of the guard. The NOPD said the attack and escape attempt occurred Thursday (Jan. 12) but was not reported by JJIC officials until just before noon on Saturday. No reason was given for the delayed reporting.

Police described the attacker as an “adult male” detainee, meaning someone held at the facility who already has turned at least 18 years old. Adjudicated youth can be detained at the facility until their 21st birthday if so ordered by a juvenile court judge. They also can be transferred to the adult Orleans Justice Center jail by judge’s order.

The NOPD said the inmate assaulted the guard and stole an access key card, but was apprehended during an attempt to flee the facility.

“(The) suspect will be charged with robbery and battery on a correctional officer,” the NOPD said in a preliminary report.

The JJIC, formerly named the Youth Study Center, is at 1100 Milton Street in the St. Bernard area.

