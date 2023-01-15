REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An LSU student is reportedly on life support after she was hit by a vehicle while standing in the middle of a roadway on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to authorities.

LSU’s Tiger TV identified the student as sophomore Madison Brooks, a member of the Alpha Phi sorority.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway.

According to EBRSO, Brooks was standing in the middle of the road for unknown reasons just before she was hit by a vehicle. She was alone at the time, investigators said.

Deputies said Brooks was in serious condition when transported from the scene.

The driver showed no signs or evidence of being impaired, according to deputies.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.