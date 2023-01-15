Warming back up before rain returns this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A warming trend begins as the weekend wraps up.

Temperatures will stay cool, but not as chilly as the start of the weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s across the area. By Monday we will be in the 70s with humidity returning and the chance for spotty showers.

A chance for severe weather moves into the region on Wednesday. Temperatures during the day will reach into the low 80s and plenty of humidity. Storms will be possible late in the evening overnight through Thursday morning. Some storms may be severe, with the North Shore included in a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday evening.

After this system and the associated cold front move through, our highs will fall back into the 50s with lows in the 30s and 40s by the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.