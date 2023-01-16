BBB Accredited Business
Back to the warmth and humidity

Highs will make it back to the 70s and even 80s to start this week
MLK Holiday Forecast
MLK Holiday Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The 48 hour return to winter is now behind us as a warmer and more humid air mass moves in to start this week.

For your MLK holiday, the weather looks to be pretty quiet and quite comfortable. Temperatures will climb into the low 70s by this afternoon but there will be a good bit of cloud cover around today. Rain chances from that cloud deck will be around 20% for maybe a sprinkle or shower.

Moving forward we’ll be flirting with record highs at times this week. On Tuesday expect highs to jump to the upper 70s and on Wednesday it looks like we will experience another 80 degree January day.

Our next storm chance comes Wednesday night into Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the state. Most of the severe weather threat with this next front will play out during the day Wednesday up to our north and west. Still, some storms can be expected during the night with less humid and drier conditions working in for the end of this week.

Early heads up, next weekend could be a stormy one so if you have outdoor plans, best to start thinking of an indoor option.

