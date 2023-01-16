Bruce: Clouds increase as temps rise along with rain chances; Storm chances highest Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temps are rising after a cold weekend. We will see more ups and downs with more clouds, rain chances returning and highs in the 75-80° range through Wednesday.

As clouds move in & moisture increases, temps rise along with rain and storm chances. The highest storm chance will be midnight through 7am Wednesday night into thursday morning. A strong storm or 2 with a few heavy downpours. We're under a low risk for low flood prone areas. pic.twitter.com/0bbNnNsFWL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 16, 2023

Wednesday night a line of storms will more through the area. The potential for the strongest storms is north of us but parts of the North Shore are included in a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. Damaging gusty winds will be the main concern but there is a low-end tornado threat and flooding rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures behind this system will drop into the high 50s for the end of the week through the weekend. Another storm system moves in Saturday and Sunday bringing more rainfall and the potential for stronger storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.