BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Humid and warm start to the week

Multiple storm chances
Next three days
Next three days(WVUE)
By Hannah Gard
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The roller coaster temperatures continue this week.

Highs soar into the 70s and 80s by midweek. Humidity continues to build through Wednesday. Showers are possible each day due to the increase in moisture.

Wednesday night a line of storms will more through the area. The potential for the strongest storms is north of us but parts of the North Shore are included in a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. Damaging gusty winds will be the main concern but there is a low-end tornado threat and flooding rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures behind this system will drop into the high 50s for the end of the week through the weekend. Another storm system moves in Saturday and Sunday bringing more rainfall and the potential for stronger storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison

Latest News

Morning weather forecast for Mon., Jan. 16
Morning weather forecast for Mon., Jan. 16
MLK Holiday Forecast
Back to the warmth and humidity
Nightly weather update for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.
Nightly weather update for Sunday, Jan. 15 at 10 p.m.
Bruce: Warmer temps and clouds to end the holiday weekend
Bruce: Warming trend is here with rain chances returning mid-week