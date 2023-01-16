Humid and warm start to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The roller coaster temperatures continue this week.

Highs soar into the 70s and 80s by midweek. Humidity continues to build through Wednesday. Showers are possible each day due to the increase in moisture.

Wednesday night a line of storms will more through the area. The potential for the strongest storms is north of us but parts of the North Shore are included in a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather. Damaging gusty winds will be the main concern but there is a low-end tornado threat and flooding rainfall will be possible.

Temperatures behind this system will drop into the high 50s for the end of the week through the weekend. Another storm system moves in Saturday and Sunday bringing more rainfall and the potential for stronger storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.