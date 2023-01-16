LSU confirms student has died after being hit by vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials confirmed that a student has died after being hit by a vehicle in the roadway on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 15.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Burbank Drive near Pelican Lakes Parkway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. LSU’s Tiger TV reported the student is a sophomore named Madison Brooks.

RELATED STORY: REPORT: LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

LSU said that any friends and classmates of Brooks can contact the Student Health Center for help to cope with her passing. The number for the Student Health Center is (225) 578-8774. Officials said it will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 17, for the start of the spring semester.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.