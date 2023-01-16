Man shot multiple times in Treme, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 15) night in the Treme, according to information from the NOPD.

Police say it happened at Esplanade Ave. and North Roman.

The victim received aid from EMS on the scene.

Reports of a shooting came in around 6:58 p.m.

No other information is available at this time.

