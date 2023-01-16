BBB Accredited Business
Man fatally shot; two more injured in second Treme shooting, NOPD says

(WIFR)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man is dead after being shot multiple times in the Treme Sunday (Jan. 15) night and two more were injured a block away less than an hour later, according to the NOPD.

In the first shooting, a man was fatally shot at the intersection of Esplanade Ave. and Derbigny Street, according to the NOPD.

The victim received aid from EMS on the scene.

Reports of the shooting came in around 6:58 p.m.

Around 7:35 p.m., police say two more men were shot on North Claiborne Avenue and Kerlerec Street in a second shooting.

One victim was transported to the hospital by private conveyance, the other was sent en route to an area hospital with EMS.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

