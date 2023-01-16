One dead in Hollygrove house fire
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Following a house fire in Hollygrove, a person is dead, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept.
The blaze occurred in the 9500 block of Cohn Street. Responders shared a photo of the aftermath, an image depicting severe damage to its structure.
A cause for the fire is under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.