Orleans juvenile attacks guard in attempt to escape

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An inmate housed at the Orleans Juvenile Justice Intervention Center attacked a guard and stole a key card in an attempt to escape, according to NOPD

We’re told the incident happened Thursday but wasn’t reported by JJIC officials until just before noon on Saturday.

Police say the 18-year-old inmate assaulted the guard and stole an access key card, but was apprehended during an attempt to flee the facility.

The inmate’s name was not disclosed, nor was the condition of the guard.

The suspect will be charged with robbery and battery of a correctional officer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.