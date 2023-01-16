Red-hot Tulane Green Wave hosting No. 1 Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane is riding a five-game conference winning streak, and it comes at a perfect time. On Tuesday night, they hosts the No. 1 team in the country, Houston.

“The big news is, we’re playing for first place.We could be in ninth place, and playing them wouldn’t matter. We put ourselves in this position, I’m happy for the kids that we put ourselves in this position. We’ve been building this program to play meaningful games like this. That’s what is really important. I’m excited about this. Usually I have to get the guys hyped up, this time I have to calm them down a little bit. I think this environment will be incredible tomorrow,” said Tulane head coach Ron Hunter.

Winning seasons have been hard to come by for the Wave, but coach Hunter thinks the times are a changing for his squad.

“This is one of the most rewarding jobs I’ve had in regards to I know how bad it was when I took over this job. Walking through campus is a different feel now then when I first got here. Athletics actually means something at Tulane. Athletics actually means something in the city of New Orleans now. This morning I was at the gas station and someone yelled go get ‘em coach. I’m looking around wondering who they’re talking to, and they’re talking to me. That’s one thing I’ve loved about this town. This town will support a winner,” said Hunter.

The last time Tulane made the NCAA Tournament was way back in 1995.

