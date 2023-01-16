Schedule of MLK Day events in New Orleans and surrounding areas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In step with the rest of the nation on Monday (Jan. 16), the City of New Orleans will host a series of events to observe and commemorate the life of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. on MLK Day.

The 37th Annual MLK Commemorative Celebration will begin at 10 a.m. at New Zion Baptist Church on Third Street, the site where the Southern Christian Leadership Conference was founded.

“Across the City of New Orleans, residents are taking part in volunteer opportunities to empower, cultivate and replenish our communities,” said Mayor LaToya Cantrell. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is a symbolic staple of peace in our communities who spoke passionately of unifying our country non-violently and truly believing the one way to end injustices in our communities is through non-violent approaches.”

Mayor Cantrell also said that King should be used as a shining example in the fight against violence, noting that New Orleans is reeling from violent crime nearly 60 years after King’s assassination.

“No longer can we continue to hurt each other or others around us.,” Cantrell said. “We are the catalyst for change, and the time is now!”

Additional events scheduled throughout the city in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day range from volunteer opportunities to cultural and learning events:

Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. - MLK Choral Concert at the University of New Orleans’ Sen. Ted Hickey Ballroom

Saturday, Jan. 14, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Prayer and Peace Walk in the Central City community

Saturday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. - National Conference of Artists Commemorative Art Exhibition: The Building Gallery (1427 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.) and the Ashe’ Cultural Center Powerhouse (1731 Baronne St.) at 5 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 15 at 9 a.m. - Recreating the Environmental Ability to Live (REAL) March and Wreath Laying Ceremony at the memorial statue on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - collection of canned goods for food banks at various locations across the city

Monday, Jan. 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. - Day of Service event at Mildred Osborne Charter School (6701 Curran Blvd.)

Monday, Jan. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. - City Park’s MLK Annual Day of Service

Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. - MLK Day of Service at the Lafitte Greenway

Monday, Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. - MLK Commemorative Celebration at New Zion Baptist Church (2319 Third St.)

Monday, Jan. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. - Ogden Museum of Southern Art (925 Camp St.) MLK Day Celebration

Monday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. - Commissioners’ Reception at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (3613 Saint Charles Ave.)

City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Jefferson Parish

In Jefferson Parish, a parade will line up at 8:45 a.m. in front of L. W. Higgins High School, located at 1701 Lapalco Boulevard, and then will start the march at 10 a.m. The route is down Lapalco Blvd, to Ames Blvd, to the Westbank Expressway, ending at Johnny Jacobs Playground.

“We invite all residents of Jefferson Parish to join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Councilman Byron Lee. “This will be the first time the parade has happened since 2019 due to COVID and Ida. We are thrilled to have this very special event back to honor Dr. King’s vision, legacy, ideologies and contributions to our great nation.”

The 36th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Banquet will take place at the Four Columns Banquet Hall, located at 3711 Westbank Expressway Blvd. in Marrero on Monday, January 16, 2023. This year’s Keynote speaker is Congressman Troy Carter, Sr. The event will start at 6:45 p.m. with doors opening at 5:45 p.m. Those interested in attending should RSVP by calling 504-264-2665.

St. Charles Parish

The MLK Commemorative Organization will begin the 35th Annual “Share the Dream” at 10:30 a.m. at Westbank Bridgepark. in Luling and the program will continue at Eural J. Landry Alternative School in Hahnville when the march is over.

St. Tammany Parish

The City of Covington - Office of Cultural Arts & Events will host two Martin Luther King Jr. Day events this weekend to honor the civil rights icon. On Sunday, January 15, the Covington Trailhead will host the “MLK Unity Prayer & Social” with live music from 3-5 p.m. On Monday, January 16, the “MLK Parade” will start at the Rev. Peter Atkins Park at 9 a.m. and end at the Fuhrmann Auditorium.

St. Bernard Parish

In St. Bernard, a march will begin at W. Smith Elementary School in Violet and end at Corrine Missionary Baptist Church with a program to follow. The event begins at 10 a.m.

St. John the Baptist Parish

A March on the East Bank will begin at 9:00 a.m. at East St. John Elementary (400 Ory Dr. in Belle Pointe), travel east on Airline Highway, and end in the parking lot of the Percy Hebert Building, 1801 W. Airline Hwy. in LaPlace. A rally presented by Victory Beyond the Wall Ministries will immediately follow the march with the theme “Returning to our Original Values.”

The West St. John Civic Association is sponsoring its annual march that same day beginning at noon from the Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library located at 2979 Highway 18, Edgard, moving east along River Road to West St. John Elementary School. The memorial program with the theme “Dr. King’s Legacy - Equality, Peace, and Service, Where are We Today?” will begin immediately after the march in the school’s auditorium.

Additionally, public offices will be closed in Tangipahoa, Washington, Lafourche, St. James, and Plaquemines parishes.

