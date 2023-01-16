BBB Accredited Business
Uptown sees rise in armed robberies

By Lauren McCoy
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Armed robbery suspects speed off in a car after one of two robberies just 20 minutes apart from each other near Tulane’s campus.

The NOPD and Tulane police step up patrols, after those overnight armed robberies.

Screams were heard overnight, a chaotic scene unfolding right outside student Cameron Lewis’ home early Sunday morning.

“So, I heard my Ring Doorbell going off a lot... alerts for like motion, but I didn’t look at it until this morning... when TUPD showed up last night at my door, asking if I got any footage,” Lewis said.

The video shows two suspects jumping out of a dark-colored car with what appear to be guns.

Six college-aged victims from the two armed robberies told police the gunmen demanded their money, wallets, and cell phones. Police say the victims complied... and the suspects fled with their belongings

“It’s pretty upsetting. I would say this is a pretty safe area usually,” said Tulane junior Gabrielle Williams. “I think no one here wants any trouble. We just want to be able to walk to campus safely.”

The NOPD and Tulane police say they are increasing their patrols in the neighborhoods near campus and Tulane is encouraging students to request campus police escorts and utilize the university’s free shuttle buses.

“That Tulane has like a safety escort... which I didn’t know about. I just found out because of the robberies,” Lewis said.

“I’m on a walk right now,” said Tulane sophomore Landon Lee. “I purposely left my headphones back at my dorm, so I can like hear everything that’s around me. Look over your shoulders... things like that.”

As for Lewis, she says these armed robberies are not going to scare her away but she also wants to see more teamwork between police and the community.

“This is my home... you know. New Orleans is my home. I’m not going to run away from my home,” Lewis said. “The NOPD can do their investigations, but it really takes collaboration with local people.”

The NOPD says those six victims were all between the ages of 20 and 21, but it’s still unclear whether they are all Tulane students.

So far this year, the Uptown area has seen at least five armed robberies, a carjacking, and an attempted armed robbery.

If you have any information on these crimes, you’re asked to call Crimestoppers.

