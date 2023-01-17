BBB Accredited Business
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish

Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St....
Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish.(SBPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish.

According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 18-year-old Cornelius Tillman of New Orleans, reportedly refused to stop.

Tillman fled and wrecked in a parking lot in the 7200 block of St. Claude Avenue in Arabi, Sheriff Pohlmann says.

Authorities say Tillman and a 17-year-old unidentified juvenile also from New Orleans fled on foot.

Both suspects were apprehended after a brief struggle, Pohlmann says, and a firearm was recovered from the 17-year-old.

The incident caused a brief lockdown at Arabi Elementary School. No students were outside during this time.

Tillman was booked into St. Bernard Parish Prison with possession of stolen property, flight from an officer, aggravated flight, and hit-and-run.

The 17-year-old was booked into the St. Bernard Parish Juvenile Detention Center with possession of a firearm by a juvenile, flight from an officer, and carrying a firearm in a firearm-free zone.

