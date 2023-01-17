BBB Accredited Business
After alleged stolen car off-road chase and school lockdown, suspect arrested on as fugitive; others wanted

Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a...
Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a fugitive wanted for outstanding felony charges from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office and in Livingston Parish.(Hammond PD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A 19-year-old Hammond man was arrested Thursday (Jan. 12) for trying to flee from officers pursuing an alleged stolen car, prompting the lockdown of a school sporting event.

Police say that several other suspects inside the vehicle are at large.

Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a fugitive wanted for outstanding felony charges from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office and in Livingston Parish.

The vehicle Plaisance was in last week was spotted during a patrol of the Magazine Street area in Hammond moving westbound on Hoover Street, police say. The vehicle took off at high speeds after Hammond police attempted to stop it. When the vehicle turned down McGee Road, a dead-end street, the driver went off-road behind several homes before stopping in an open field near the Natalbany area where the occupants inside took off in several directions on foot, according to police.

As a precaution, Natalabany Middle, where a sporting event was in progress, was placed on lockdown, and the sheriff’s office and Hammond police continued a search.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

