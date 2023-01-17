Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party

NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Bag of Donuts, Mannie Fresh, Bucktown Allstars, The Topcats and Category 6 are among the acts performing at this year’s Bacchus Bash 2023 at Generations Hall on Feb. 19.

Organizers of Bacchus Bash, the day-long party that precedes the renowned Bacchus parade, announced the entertainment lineup for this year’s Mardi Gras extravaganza. The free, annual 14-hour block party returns this year and kicks off at noon.

Now in its 39th year, the huge Warehouse District party takes place the Sunday before Fat Tuesday and has become one of New Orleans’ largest Mardi Gras traditions.

The indoor/outdoor party showcases several stages, some of the city’s best local bands and great Mardi Gras drink specials. This year’s Bacchus Bash will also feature multiple DJs including DJ WIXX and DJ TAF.

The outdoor/indoor block party is free and open to the public, but VIP tickets are available. Anyone interested in purchasing VIP tickets should visit TheMetroNOLA.com or GenerationsHall.com.

Started in the 1980s, Bacchus Bash, the day and night-long celebration, always precedes the renowned Bacchus parade and offers patrons the opportunity to watch the super Krewe of Bacchus in VIP fashion.

