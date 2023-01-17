BBB Accredited Business
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
By Ken Daley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:47 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The body of a Mandeville man who went missing nine days ago during a solo fishing trip on Lake Pontchartrain has been recovered, authorities said Monday night (Jan. 16).

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the remains of 44-year-old Billy Coile were found Monday afternoon, approximately three-quarters of a mile offshore near Green Point, east side of Mandeville and Fontainebleau State Park. The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office to make a determination on the cause and manner of death.

Coile borrowed a friend’s boat to go fishing on Jan. 7, but never returned. The unoccupied boat was found the next day, floating under the Causeway Bridge near mile marker 23.

Crews from the US Coast Guard spent approximately 16 hours searching more than 230 nautical square miles for Coile, before calling off their search on Jan. 9. The STPSO’s Marine Division and dive team continued search efforts, along with volunteers.

In a statement, the sheriff’s office said, “Sheriff Randy Smith offers his condolences to Coile’s family and his sincere appreciation to the STPSO Marine Division, the STPSO Dive Team, Wildlife and Fisheries and the countless volunteers who never gave up, searching from daylight to dark and using every resource available, every day for over a week, to bring closure to this family.”

