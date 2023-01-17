Bruce: Record high today at 81°; Mostly dry and warm through Wednesday; storms roll through Wednesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today we hit a record high of 81°. Tomorrow we will likely break another record at 80°

Bruce: A record high at 81° today with sun & clouds. Tonight cloudy & dry low in the mid 60s. Sun & clouds Wednesday with another record high at 80°. Storms arrive overnight Wednesday ending by daybreak Thursday. A few could be strong, then sunny skies return w/ highs near 70°. pic.twitter.com/7cICufH0pf — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) January 17, 2023

These warm temperatures will be paired with humid conditions as strong southerly winds bring more moisture to the region. We stay mostly dry through Wednesday before a late overnight storm system moves through.

This line of storms will make its way into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather associated with these storms for the North Shore. Gusty damaging winds will be the main issue, along with heavy localized rainfall that may lead to flooding.

Highs will fall back below average by Friday returning to the 50s. Dreary cold weather will persist through the weekend as another storm system lingers through Monday. Temperatures stay colder through the start of next week.

