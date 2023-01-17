BBB Accredited Business
Capsized dredging ship causes oil spill near Meraux

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Meraux, LA (KPLC) - The U.S. Coast Guard is currently working to contain a spill in the Mississippi River that happened Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

According to Coast Guard officials, a dredging vessel capsized early yesterday morning, near Meraux.

Two people were onboard the vessel and were rescued by good samaritans on a towing vessel. They are currently listed in stable condition.

So far, over 3,300 gallons of an oily water mixture have been recovered as the Coast Guard works with the owner of the vessel to figure out how to remove the vessel from the water.

Because of this, river traffic has been limited to one direction only near the capsized vessel.

