NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Debris on I-10 West at the Poydras Street exit is causing delays and traffic congestion and the two right lanes are blocked and causing congestion up to Franklin Ave.

Debris still causing heavy delays on I-10 West to the CBD, two lanes blocked by Poydras https://t.co/S7uPn3SIyH — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) January 17, 2023

Avoid I-10 West to the CBD right now, debris is still blocking two lanes on I-10 West at Poydras. Crews are on location sanding down the roadway. It's unclear what kind of debris but traffic is heavy back to Elysian Fields. Alt: Claiborne Ave. or I-610 West into the CBD. — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) January 17, 2023

DOTD confirms a diesel spill on I-10 West at Poydras from an earlier accident this morning. Two lanes remain blocked. Delays back to Elysian Fields. #update — KColeman (@KColemanFox8) January 17, 2023

