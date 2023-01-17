Homicide investigation underway in Lower Garden District

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD says they are investigating a homicide that occurred early Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Lower Garden District.

Police say they received calls about a man shot at the intersection of Erato and Constance streets around 5:29 a.m. They say that when they arrived on the scene, the victim was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.

