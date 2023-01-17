Morning showers ahead of near-record warmth this afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More gloomy skies will be the way we start your Tuesday as a weak disturbance moving through the area is leading to light showers and lots of clouds.

That disturbance will swing through by lunch so the expectation is a break out into sun will happen by afternoon. This will lead to a warm and humid second half of the day today with highs soaring well into the upper 70s to near 80. If we do hit 80, it will be a record high for this date.

More 80 degree temperatures can be expected for Wednesday as we wait for our next front which is expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Given this front will be crossing the area in the middle of the night, most of the storm activity will be weakening on approach. There is a small chance that maybe one storm produces severe weather but that threat looks low.

The bigger story in weather will be the weekend storm which could bring a prolonged period of heavy storms and multiple inches of rain. Right now it seems as though Saturday will be the wetter of the two days but it’s hard to get into those small details at this range. Just note, any outdoor plans either day this weekend could be in jeopardy of a wash out. Temperatures will be trending down too.

