NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday (Jan. 17) morning in the Plum Orchard neighborhood.

Police were called to the 4400 block of Reynes Street just after 12:30 a.m.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not shared the victim’s identity.

If you have information that could help investigators, call the NOPD or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers.

Dredging vessel capsizes in Mississippi River
NOPD investigating homicide in Plum Orchard
