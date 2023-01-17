Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood.

Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and also caused damage to a next-door neighbor’s house in the 9500 block of Cohn Street.

“He was a good person,” friend Ray Lewis said. “He would give you anything you asked for.”

Friends say they were hanging out with Williams on Sunday night when he told them he was going inside the “man cave” of his house to watch an NFL playoff game.

“He had a TV in there,” Lewis said.

A man described as Williams’ uncle was watching the game with Williams in the small structure, when he decided to go inside the main house. He smelled smoke and looked outside, saw that the shed with a single entrance was on fire and called 911.

“I think it is sad,” friend Robert Smith said. “He should’ve been able to get out of there, but things happen.”

The intensity of the fire was captured on a neighbor’s Ring video. Williams’ body was found in the center of the structure.

Eight New Orleans fire units carrying 24 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was bought under control at 8:19 p.m. The NOFD said the cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.