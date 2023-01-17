BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by man’s death in Cohn Street fire

By Rob Masson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly blaze that claimed the life of a 67-year-old man Sunday night (Jan. 15) in the Pigeon Town neighborhood.

Friends and family said they were stunned by the fast-moving fire that killed Larry Williams, and also caused damage to a next-door neighbor’s house in the 9500 block of Cohn Street.

“He was a good person,” friend Ray Lewis said. “He would give you anything you asked for.”

Friends say they were hanging out with Williams on Sunday night when he told them he was going inside the “man cave” of his house to watch an NFL playoff game.

“He had a TV in there,” Lewis said.

A man described as Williams’ uncle was watching the game with Williams in the small structure, when he decided to go inside the main house. He smelled smoke and looked outside, saw that the shed with a single entrance was on fire and called 911.

“I think it is sad,” friend Robert Smith said. “He should’ve been able to get out of there, but things happen.”

The intensity of the fire was captured on a neighbor’s Ring video. Williams’ body was found in the center of the structure.

Eight New Orleans fire units carrying 24 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was bought under control at 8:19 p.m. The NOFD said the cause of the fatal fire is under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Glen Paul Bourgeois, 74, and Ryan Paul Bourgeois, 35, identified as victims in a murder-suicide...
Father, son dead in Luling murder-suicide following argument, sheriff says
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Actor-director Mel Gibson, shown in this 2017 file photo, will join Tulane University football...
Krewe of Endymion cancels parade role for Mel Gibson, citing safety concerns and ‘threats’

Latest News

Clara Ester says she witnessed the 1968 assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King in Memphis and...
Woman who witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’s assassination troubled by modern civil rights landscape
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
The Wave are on a five-game winning streak entering this pivotal AAC contest.
Tulane hosts No. 1 Houston on Tuesday night
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by deadly Cohn Street fire
Pigeon Town neighbors stunned by deadly Cohn Street fire