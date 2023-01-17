BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Rapper G-Eazy to lead Krewe of Pygmalion parade as grand marshal

G-Eazy was named grand marshal for the Feb. 11 Krewe of Pygmalion Carnival parade on the Uptown...
G-Eazy was named grand marshal for the Feb. 11 Krewe of Pygmalion Carnival parade on the Uptown New Orleans route.(WILX/G-Eazy)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap performer G-Eazy, given name Gerald Gillum, was named grand marshal of the Feb. 11 Krewe of Pygmalion Carnival parade in Uptown New Orleans.

The krewe revealed its choice Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a statement referring to the performer as “the James Dean of rap.”

Gillum is a former New Orleans resident and Loyola University student who has toured with Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Shwayze and Logic. He also has collaborated with Britney Spears, Carnage, Big Sean and Halsey, with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017-18.

G-Eazy also will join Mannie Fresh, DJ Kelly Green and others as performers at the annual Pygmalion Fest, taking place at The Sugar Mill following the parade. Tickets are available to the general public here.

The Krewe of Pygmalion, formed in 2000, will start its parade Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m., following the parades of Freret and Sparta on a shortened Uptown route. The parade will include 27 floats and more than 1,000 riders.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

The free, annual 14-hour block party kicks off at noon on Feb. 19 at Generations Hall.
Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party
Rex Organization announces $1.6 million grant for New Orleans schools
Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup, Rex announces $1.6 million raised for New Orleans public schools
Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup
Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup
Sugar Love King Cake Bakery
Sugar Love King Cake Bakery