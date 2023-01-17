Record temperatures through midweek before stormy pattern

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Things quickly heat up through midweek as high temperatures near records.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the high 70s nearing the record of 79 set in 2017, and Wednesday we will be in the low 80s set to tie the high of 80 set in 2020.

These warm temperatures will be paired with humid conditions as strong southerly winds bring more moisture to the region. We stay mostly dry through Wednesday before a late overnight storm system moves through.

This line of storms will make its way into the area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There is a marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather associated with these storms for the North Shore. Gusty damaging winds will be the main issue, along with heavy localized rainfall that may lead to flooding.

Highs will fall back below average by Friday returning to the 50s. Dreary cold weather will persist through the weekend as another storm system lingers through Monday. Temperatures stay colder through the start of next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.