Telly Hankton cousin named as ‘person of interest’ in December Central City homicide case

Monique Hankton, 30, is being sought by the NOPD as a 'person of interest' detectives want to...
Monique Hankton, 30, is being sought by the NOPD as a 'person of interest' detectives want to interview in connection to a Central City homicide investigation.(Photo provided by NOPD)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A second cousin of notorious former Central City drug kingpin Telly Hankton is being sought by New Orleans police as a “person of interest” in the investigation of a December homicide.

The NOPD said Tuesday (Jan. 17) it is seeking 30-year-old Monique Hankton, in connection with an investigation into the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Corey Carter.

Carter was slain as part of a double shooting that also left another man wounded Dec. 22 in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in Central City. Police said in Tuesday’s bulletin, “Hankton is not wanted related to the incident and is only needed for questioning.”

Police said they found two men shot on that Central City block around 8 p.m. on Dec. 22. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim -- an adult male whose identity was not disclosed -- was taken for hospital treatment in stable condition, the NOPD said.

New Orleans police arrested Monique Hankton in April 2014, booking her and another cousin with aggravated battery after a woman claimed the cousins punched her, shocked her with a Taser-like device and struck her with their car near the Jazz Daquiris Lounge on South Claiborne Avenue. The district attorney’s office refused the charges two months later, citing a lack of evidence.

Their second cousin Telly Hankton is serving a life sentence for gunning down rival Darnell Stewart outside the same bar in May 2008. The brother of a man who testified against Telly Hankton in that case also was shot to death outside the same daiquiri shop three days after Telly Hankton was sentenced in 2011.

Telly Hankton jury selection begins amid tight security

