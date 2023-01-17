Tulane football to be recognized for Cotton Bowl win Wed. at Pels vs Heat game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It just gets better and better for Tulane football.

Teams officials for New Orleans’s NBA franchise confirmed that all Green Wave players and coaches will be in attendance when the Pelicans host the Miami Heat in the Smoothie King Center Wednesday (Jan. 18) at 7 p.m. so that they can be recognized for their historic 46-45 come from behind Cotton Bowl win and 12-2 season finish.

The major bowl win capped off what is arguably the greatest program turnaround in college football history. The season prior, Tulane finished with a forgettable 2-12 overall record.

The Green Wave run has made head coach Willie Fritz and his players folk heroes around the city. Fritz will ride in Endymion as Grand Marshall.

READ MORE

Tulane football head coach to ride as Endymion Grand Marshal

Tulane ranked No. 9 in final AP poll

Tulane rallies to upset USC in Cotton Bowl, 46-45, behind Spears’ 205 rushing yards and 4 TDs

The Pelicans say that when doors open at SKC Wednesday, fans will have the opportunity to take photos with the Cotton Bowl trophy in section 105 until tip-off.

Like the Green Wave, the Pelicans are hoping to end their current season strong after taking off on one of their better starts in franchise history. The Pels are currently 26-18 and hold the No. 3 spot in the Western Conference.

READ MORE

Pelicans run out of gas in Cleveland; ending 5-game road trip in 113-103 loss

Valanciunas scores 33 to power Pelicans past Pistons, 116-100

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.