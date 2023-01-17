WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.

Police released a photo of the suspects Tuesday.

New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant without paying for their food. (NOPD)

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

