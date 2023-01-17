BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.

Police released a photo of the suspects Tuesday.

New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant...
New Orleans police are searching for two people accused of leaving a Canal Street restaurant without paying for their food.(NOPD)

Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway
From left, Sunnye Lyons Coile and her husband Billy Coile, 44.
Body of missing Mandeville boater Billy Coile recovered, St. Tammany Sheriff says

Latest News

Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St....
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Police say that Caleb Plaisance, 19, was booked for attempting to flee from an officer and as a...
19-year-old arrested after off-road police chase in stolen car in Hammond
The free, annual 14-hour block party kicks off at noon on Feb. 19 at Generations Hall.
Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party