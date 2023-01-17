WANTED: Pair accused of skipping out on bill at Canal Street restaurant
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating two dine-and-dash suspects.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the pair ordered a “large amount of food” at a restaurant in the 800 block of Canal Street on Fri., Jan. 13 around 3:40 p.m. and fled without paying.
Police released a photo of the suspects Tuesday.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the two subjects is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Alicia Pierre at 504-658-6080 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.