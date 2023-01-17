Zurik: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New details of a divorce petition obtained by Fox 8 imply New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell was involved in an extramarital affair with one of the city’s police officers.

The filing raises more questions about her use of time and taxpayer money.

The wife of NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie filed an amended divorce petition in January 2023, claiming that in November 2022 she was made aware of an inappropriate relationship between Vappie and a woman she calls “Mrs. L.C.” A source tells Fox 8 that “Mrs. L.C.” is Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The filing lists specific dates and alleges Officer Vappie has been in an ongoing sexual relationship with the mayor since May of 2021, the same month he joined her executive protection team.

Most of the dates were detailed in Fox 8′s Outside the Office investigation, which showed Cantrell and Vappie spending long hours during the workday at a city-owned apartment.

Surveillance images show NOPD officer Jeffrey Vappie and Mayor Cantrell visiting a city-owned apartment, often during the work day (French Market Corporation)

“She is the chief elected official in the city of New Orleans,” says Rafael Goeyeneche of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “She knows full well that officers are supposed to be performing their duties. And she is essentially Officer Vappie’s assignment. So if she is having him come visit her, and this petition talks about dates, and the videos that you have an officer Vappie coming and going from that Pontalba building, and none of the other officers were coming and going from that. Those are all indications of potential payroll fraud, malfeasance in office, and there’s the corresponding federal violations that could apply to those same factual circumstances there.”

Vappie’s wife says in the filing he admitted to her that he was involved in an adulterous affair with Cantrell.

