BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

13-year-old leads law enforcement on high-speed chase through 2 states

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.
The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.(MGN)
By Tony Keith and Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO COUNTY, Neb. (KKTV/Gray News) – A 13-year-old girl from Colorado led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that crossed into Nebraska on Monday night, according to Nebraska State Patrol.

Authorities said the teen was spotted driving along I-80 around 9:30 p.m. only going 35 mph. When troopers tried to stop the driver, she took off and initiated a pursuit that lasted about 15 minutes.

According to Nebraska State Patrol, the girl drove over 100 mph and was eventually stopped after a trooper performed a tactical vehicle intervention.

Officials said troopers found a firearm and a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the car as well.

The 13-year-old driver and an 11-year-old passenger were taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
La. State Rep. Richard Nelson becomes fourth Republican to enter governor’s race
Party City for years has faced increased competition from Walmart and Target and that pressure...
Party City, amid rising prices, seeks bankruptcy protection
FILE - A shopper carries bags down Fifth Avenue on Black Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in New York.
December retail sales fall 1.1% after slipping in November
Police said Brian Walshe is charged with murdering his wife Ana Walshe. (CNN, POOL, WBZ, WCVB,...
Husband charged with missing wife's murder