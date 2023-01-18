All Mardi Gras krewes will be able to return to traditional routes thanks to influx of deputies from across Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After weeks of confusion, all Mardi Gras krewes in New Orleans will be able to return to their traditional routes this year, according to information from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office indicating that deputies from around the state will be able to provide sufficient security.

Krewes have been scrambling for weeks since Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that traditional routes will be honored as long as the organizations could find enough law enforcement officers on their own to secure those routes. So far, only the super-sized Krewe of Endymion has succeeded in that task.

Since then, a spokesperson for OPSO says Sheriff Susan Hutson has been manning the phones, tracking down deputies from across the state to adequately protect paradegoers. OPSO says it is providing a “significant amount of support” to the NOPD, including some of its own deputies.

On Wed., Jan. 18, Hutson’s office said they were ironing out the final details, but krewes will be able to return to their traditional routes. More details are expected to be released this week.

Mardi Gras Guide publisher Arthur Hardy says he’s cautiously excited about this news, which has been in the works, and that he’ll feel better when the official announcement is made.

“It’s the best possible Mardi Gras news,” Hardy told Fox 8. “I learned about this meeting late last night, that things were in the works, but the details were always where things can fall apart. So I’m ecstatic with the news, but I’ll feel much better when it’s absolutely formalized and all the krewes can begin getting back to normal.”

The officers who volunteer will receive $50/hr on all days except Fat Tuesday when they will be paid $75/hr.

After Mardi Gras was shuttered due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, krewes were forced to roll down abbreviated routes in 2022 due to police manpower shortages, cutting out dozens of city blocks in some cases.

Mardi Gras will be celebrated on Tues., Feb. 21.

YOUR CARNIVAL AUTHORITY

2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

Bacchus Bash 2023: Music lineup announced for free Mardi Gras block party

Zulu reveals Lundi Gras festival lineup, Rex announces $1.6 million raised for New Orleans public schools

Krewe of Chewbacchus returns with new parade route for 2023

Algiers Mardi Gras Festival returning with music, parade on Feb. 4

Some NOPD officers expressed frustration over the pay rates for outside help, which are higher than what some officers will be making doing the same work.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.