Bruce: Breezy with a line of rain/a storm overnight; sun returns Thursday

Bruce: Breezy with a line of rain and a storm or two overnight with a cold front
By Bruce Katz
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big weathere changes on the way as 2 systems will bring rain. the first front tonight and another low and front late Friday night into Sunday morning.

The main rain chances hold off until overnight tonight as the front approaches the area. A severe weather risk will develop to our northwest through the day today but that line of storms will be weakening on approach later tonight. One or two stronger storms are a possibility but the majority of the area likely just sees a quick line of downpours just after midnight.

This front will act to knock down our humidity on Thursday making for a very pleasant day. Highs will be in the 70s with lots of sunshine. Enjoy it because Friday into the weekend is setting up to be quite the storm over the area. A cooler air mass will migrate south leading to the formation of a winter low along the Gulf Coast. This will bring multiple rounds of storms Saturday into Sunday. There will be a flood risk developing over the weekend which is something we will have to watch. If that isn’t enough, another Gulf Coast low could be on the way by next Tuesday.

