BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Dolly Parton teams up with Duncan Hines for new baking mixes

Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and...
Dolly Parton with her newest Duncan Hines’ baking mixes including biscuits, cornbread and brownies, which will arrive in stores this January.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Duncan Hines is teaming up with Dolly Parton to release new delicious baking mixes.

According to a news release, the new products include a cornbread mix, biscuit mix and two brownie mixes inspired by some of Parton’s favorite family recipes.

Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits,...
Duncan Hines has introduced four new Dolly Parton baking mixes – Buttermilk Biscuits, Cornbread, Fabulously Fudgy Brownies and Caramel Turtle Brownies - inspired by her favorite recipes. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

The brand previously teamed up with Parton for a successful launch of cake mixes and frostings in 2022.

The new products will hit store shelves nationwide this month.

The products will also be available online here. All four mixes are also available in a $40 kit that also comes with a towel, spatula and recipe cards. The towel and spatula are decorated with butterflies and read, “What would Dolly do?”

Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes...
Duncan Hines’ limited edition Dolly Parton’s Baking Collection, with her four new baking mixes and more, goes on sale at shop.duncanhines.com on Feb. 8, 2023, while supplies last. Duncan Hines is a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc.(Hand-out | Conagra Brands, Inc.)

“I knew Duncan Hines and I were bringing something special to the baking aisle when we launched our partnership last year, and I’ve been thrilled by the response,” Parton said in a news release. “I’m really excited to launch more baking mixes steeped in my Southern roots, like Cornbread and Biscuits. I think folks are really going to like them and hope they’ll bake up some special memories with family and friends.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities in Illinois say medical workers Peter Cadigan, 50, and Peggy Finley, 44, have been...
EMS workers charged with murder after patient dies at hospital
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Divorce filing alleges Mayor Cantrell had extramarital affair with NOPD officer
Cheryl Dufrene, 60, reportedly died from a heart attack six days after being arrested for...
Woman died of heart attack in Lafourche jail days after driver ‘bumped’ her cart on side of road, officials say
Grammy-winning trumpeter Irvin Mayfield, shown in this 2017 file photo, has been released from...
Irvin Mayfield released after serving less than a year in federal prison
Madison Brooks
LSU student hit by vehicle while standing in middle of roadway

Latest News

FILE - Anti-abortion activists march towards the U.S. Supreme Court during the March for Life...
US divided over Roe’s repeal as abortion foes prepare to march
The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of...
Job cuts in tech sector continue, Microsoft lays off 10,000
Authorities reported an arrest warrant was issued for Brian Walshe charging him with the murder...
Husband of missing woman looked up ways to dispose of body, prosecutor says
A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the...
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others